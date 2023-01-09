Book sellers, publishers have a good time at literary meet

January 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

It was a good time for book sellers and publishers at the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri that concluded on Sunday.

Book lovers thronged stalls set up alongside the main forum at the sammelan venue.

Organisers had put up over 600 stalls during the three days of the sammelan, of which 440 were book stalls.

Book sellers have estimated that a total of ₹3.5 crore to ₹4 crore business has been registered in three days. That is an average of ₹1 lakh per stall, a member of the book industry association said.

While sales in larger outlets such as Sapna Book House crossed ₹10 lakh, mid-range companies made around ₹4 lakh-₹5 lakh, while smaller units and individual sellers have clocked between ₹60,000 and ₹1.2 lakh, according to estimates.

Most people, however, complained that their sales were affected by weak mobile networks that made e-payment systems dysfunctional. “If the organisers had organised better WiFi or other modes that could have enabled e-payments, our sales could have been 20%-30% more,” said Charulata Suryakanth, a trader from Davangere.

Book sales began slowly on the first day, but they picked up on Saturday, as word of mouth spread.

“Sale of books was brisk at the Haveri sammelan,” said Dodde Gowda, chief manager of Sapna Book House. “In fact, it has been our experience in all the sammelans that were organised in North Karnataka. I think that is because of the culture of reading among the public. That is a virtue that is rarely found now-a-days,’‘ he said.

One of the reasons for the higher sales is due to the two-year gap in organising sammelans. “We have not had a sammelan since 2020. Book lovers were desperate for this. It may also be because the people in these regions lack access to book stalls or exhibitions compared to Bengaluru,” Devendranath Patil from Kalaburagi said.

Vasudhendra Shroff, writer and publisher, said that he was very happy to see that the sales from his stall touched ₹85,000 in three days.

“I must have sold at least a thousand books. Most of them are from our Chanda publications. However, I don’t just sell books of my publication. I also recommend those brought out by others. It helps a lot as people realise that book publishing is not like other competitive industries,’‘ he said.

M. Jameel of Sawanna Enterprises said that he sold books worth ₹1.8 lakh, which was the highest in the last few years. “This is more than what we could manage in the last sammelan in Kalaburagi or during earlier literary meets,” he said.

He said that he saw sammelans as promotional events where all the three people involved in the book industry, writers, publishers and readers, meet. “Apart from the proceeds of book sales at the sammelans, we tend to earn goodwill that is invaluable,’‘ he said.