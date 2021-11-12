Book release today

HUBBALLI

12 November 2021 21:02 IST

Book release, blood donation camp, music and other programmes will mark the 50th birthday celebration of Sri Basavanand Swami of Mahamane at Managundi near Dharwad on Saturday.

The birthday programme will be held on Saturday on the Government School premises in Managundi at 9 a.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to inaugurate the programme in the presence of seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivaratri Desikendra Swami, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Basavalinga Swami of Bhalki Hiremath and others.

The birthday celebrations will begin with Guruvandana at 7 a.m., followed by the blood donation camp during which the seer celebrating his birthday will donate blood for the 82nd time. There will also be staging of Kannada play Jagajyoti Basaveshwara, music programme and mass feeding.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will release a book titled “Olagannu”, while Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will release “Vachana Vaidya” .

Minister for Handloom and Textiles Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle will be among the other guests.