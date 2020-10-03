Book release marks Gandhi, Shastri Jayantis in Gadag

The release of a book on the panchayat raj system in the country marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University in Gadag on Friday.

Former Principal Secretary of Department of Public Works J.C. Tallur released the first volume of the book Dimensions and Evolution of Panchayat Raj System in India. Earlier, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the late leaders. Lauding the university for publishing the book, Mr. Tallur hoped that the book would pave the way for several such publications from the university.

He said that there were several books on the life and views of Gandhiji which would change one’s very nature, and he called upon teachers and students to make it a habit to read such books.

Dirctor of the Dharwad wing of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Prakash Bhat said that the concept of swaraj by Gandhiji would pave the way for self development of the people and their active participation in governance.

There was a need for taking up further studies on the panchayat raj system and also clear misconceptions about the system among the people, he said.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor of KSRDPRU Vishnukanth Chatapalli said that the birth anniversary of great leaders was being celebrated in a meaningful manner through the book release.