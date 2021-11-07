Book on saints and their message released

Belagavi

Guruling Kapse, veteran writer, released a book, Mahatma Charitamruta, written by Sri Prabhuchannabasava Swami, seer of Motagi Mutt in Athani, at a ceremony in Dharwad on Sunday.

Dr. Kapse praised the anthology of biographies of saints, for its impressive content, simple writing style and the research of the author.

Out of his busy schedule, the seer has set out time for research. The book is like a torch-bearer for the common man that can motivate everyone. I don’t think there are any parallels to this book in other Indian languages, he said.

He gave a message to young writers “to listen to their internal monologues’’ before taking up creative pursuits. Creativity holds the key to bringing thoughts into practice, Dr. Kapse said at the event organised by Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangha.

Veeranna Rajur, critic, said that this book is full of deeds of noble persons. “It speaks of the need for enlightenment, devotion, knowledge and experience in everyone,’’ he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said that the book is the outcome of dedicated hard work. “It is an example to others about making the best use of limited opportunity. This book teaches about the importance of mutts and saints who can bring social changes. It takes people on the path of virtue,’’ he said.

Sri Tontad Siddaram Swami of Gadag hoped the book will provide the much-needed guidance to young people.

Sri Mallikarjun Swamiji of Murughamutt, Sri Prabhuchannabasava Swamiji, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, writers Prakash Udakeri and Shankar Kumbi and others were present.