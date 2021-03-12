Book on Constitution to be distributed to PUC students in Chamarajanagar LS segment

A book on the Indian Constitution – Samvidhana Odu – written by retired judge of Karnataka High Court H.N. Nagmohan Das will be distributed for free to all PUC students in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

About 30,000 students will be given copies of the book, which has been published under MP and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad’s MPLAD funds.

A function has been organised at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Chamarajanagar on Saturday, March 13, jointly by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education and Samanate Prakashana to launch the book distribution programme.

The 96-page Kannada book seeks to educate the youths about the importance of the Constitution in their social, political and other spheres of life. Former Registrar of University of Mysore Basavaraj said the programme will ensure that the Constitution reaches all homes. “It will help take the basic knowledge of the Constitution to the general public.“

Since a long time Mr. Prasad, a veteran Dalit leader, was keen on ensuring that the aspirations of the Constitution as envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar reached the common people. The free distribution of the book aims to achieve the objective, he said.

While 50 students will be handed over the books on the dais at the function symbolically, the rest of the books will be sent to all the government and aided Pre-University colleges situated in all the eight Assembly constituencies that comprise Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment. The eight constituencies – Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T. Narsipur, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and Varuna – fall in both Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts.

While Minister for Primary and Secondary Education R. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, will inaugurate the programme, Mr. Nagmohan Das will speak about the book. Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar will be the chief guest while former Minister and Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttaranga Shetty will preside over the programme. All the MLAs of the eight Assembly constituencies will attend, Mr. Basavaraj added.