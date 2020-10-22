Karnataka

Book on communication perspectives released

The publication wing of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) on Wednesday released a book on Communication Perspectives.

It has been brought out to highlight the literary knowledge and practical case studies available in the Indian PR sector and to reduce dependence on foreign source and material. Shivayogi C. Kalasad, MD, KSRTC, who released the book said, “The information overload has led to unnecessary trends, that have to be tackled with sensible communication and PRCI has a big role in making this meaningful.” Dissemination of the right information at the right time and responsible information is the need of the day, that’s where PR comes in.

Said K.R. Venugopal, VC, BU, “The PR industry is changing. We hope diversity in communication with ethics and standardised writing will remain the crux of education.”

