Book on communication perspectives released

The publication wing of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) on Wednesday released a book on Communication Perspectives.
It has been brought out to highlight the literary knowledge and practical case studies available in the Indian PR sector and to reduce dependence on foreign source and material. Shivayogi C. Kalasad, MD, KSRTC, who released the book said, “The information overload has led to unnecessary trends, that have to be tackled with sensible communication and PRCI has a big role in making this meaningful.” Dissemination of the right information at the right time and responsible information is the need of the day, that’s where PR comes in.
Said K.R. Venugopal, VC, BU, “The PR industry is changing. We hope diversity in communication with ethics and standardised writing will remain the crux of education.”
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath