GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on Cauvery river dispute to be released in Hassan on Sunday

Published - July 06, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A book on the Cauvery river dispute, written by retired IPS officer C. Chandrashekhar, will be released in Hassan on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. The book release will be followed by a discussion.

Former Rajya Sabha member H.K. Javare Gowda will release the book. Chandrashekhar, author, former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel, MLAs H.P. Swaroop, Cement Manju, former MLA K.S. Lingesh, K.C. Basavaraj, and others will take part in the programme.

Hassan District Advocates’ Association, Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association, the Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the Hasirubhoomi Trust have jointly organised the programme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.