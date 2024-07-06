Book on Cauvery river dispute to be released in Hassan on Sunday

A book on the Cauvery river dispute, written by retired IPS officer C. Chandrashekhar, will be released in Hassan on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. The book release will be followed by a discussion.

Former Rajya Sabha member H.K. Javare Gowda will release the book. Chandrashekhar, author, former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel, MLAs H.P. Swaroop, Cement Manju, former MLA K.S. Lingesh, K.C. Basavaraj, and others will take part in the programme.

Hassan District Advocates’ Association, Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association, the Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the Hasirubhoomi Trust have jointly organised the programme.