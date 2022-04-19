Book launch on April 23

Hassan-based pro-Dalit organisations have organised a programme in Hassan on April 23 to release Thyagi, a book on the life and struggles of late B.V.Chandra Prasad Thyagi, one of the prominent leaders of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti. The book has been edited by M.S. Shekhar, S. Narendra Kumar and Appagere Somashekhar.

.Ravivarma Kumar will inaugurate the programme to be held at Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Bhavan at 10 a.m.. Writer Aravind Malagatti will release the book. Rajappa Dalawai, H.M.Rudraswamy, Chandramma Thyagi and others will participate.

The organisers have invited many politicians, writers and activists who had worked with Thyagi. They include former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Motamma, and H.K.Kumaraswamy, artist K.T.Shivaprasad, theatre personality H . Janardana, and journalist Shivaji Ganeshan.