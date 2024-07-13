ADVERTISEMENT

Book Kalinga Kathana to be released in Tirthahalli on Saturday

Published - July 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kalinga Kathana, a novella written by Nempe Devaraj of Tirthahalli, will be released at Bantara Bhavana in Tirthahalli on Saturday.

The novella deals with the picturesque Malenad and the wonders it offers. By narrating a story, the author records the beauty of the locality, rich diversity, flora and fauna, and agrarian life. Nempe Devaraj, the author, has been a journalist and an activist. He has involved in many pro-people struggles.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy chairman L.N. Mukundaraj will release the book. Dr. Jayashankar Halagur of Mysuru will speak about the book. T.K. Ramesh Shetty, president of Tirthahalli taluk unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, D. Manjunath, district president of Sahitya Parishat; and others will take part in the programme.

The book has been published by Bhagyashankar Prakashana of Mysuru.

