Book case against those who threatened Khader: Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee

The Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee on Wednesday appealed to the police to book a criminal case against those who have abused and threatened the life of U.T. Khader, MLA, through a video, which has gone viral on social media.

In a letter to Mangaluru Police Commissioner on Wednesday, K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of the committee, said that the Congress has learnt that those who have threatened Mr. Khader in Beary are BJP activists from Kerala, who participated in a rally organised by the BJP in the city on January 27 to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. An undertaking should also be taken from those who have shouted slogans, he said.

