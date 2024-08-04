ADVERTISEMENT

Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara from this year

Published - August 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based digital media house, Book Brahma, has introduced the ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’, an annual lifetime achievement award for writers in Indian languages. The award aims to honour those who have significantly contributed to Indian language literature.

The ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’ includes a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a citation plaque, and a book bouquet. It will be presented annually during the ‘Book Brahma Literature Festival,’ with a specific Indian language writer being chosen by a selection committee. The recipient for the 2024 award will be announced at the festival, which will be held at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala, Bengaluru, from August 9-11, Book Brahma said in a statement on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US