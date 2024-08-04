Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara from this year

Bengaluru-based digital media house, Book Brahma, has introduced the ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’, an annual lifetime achievement award for writers in Indian languages. The award aims to honour those who have significantly contributed to Indian language literature.

The ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’ includes a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a citation plaque, and a book bouquet. It will be presented annually during the ‘Book Brahma Literature Festival,’ with a specific Indian language writer being chosen by a selection committee. The recipient for the 2024 award will be announced at the festival, which will be held at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala, Bengaluru, from August 9-11, Book Brahma said in a statement on Sunday.

