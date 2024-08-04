GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara from this year

Published - August 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based digital media house, Book Brahma, has introduced the ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’, an annual lifetime achievement award for writers in Indian languages. The award aims to honour those who have significantly contributed to Indian language literature.

The ‘Book Brahma Sahithya Puraskara’ includes a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a citation plaque, and a book bouquet. It will be presented annually during the ‘Book Brahma Literature Festival,’ with a specific Indian language writer being chosen by a selection committee. The recipient for the 2024 award will be announced at the festival, which will be held at St. John’s Auditorium in Koramangala, Bengaluru, from August 9-11, Book Brahma said in a statement on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / authors and poets / award-winning books / award and prize / books and literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.