Book authored by Mysuru school kids presented to FM

The representatives of Purna Chetana School, Mysuru met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and presented a book written by the school children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book titled “Path Shala-Jeevan Yatra” reflects their life experiences and aspirations. The writing, editing and publishing has been done by the students.

The school’s CEO B. Darshan Raj and Chief Administrator Madhurya Ramaswamy met the Minister at her New Delhi office and presented the book to her. “During the meeting, the Minister expressed her admiration for the children’s initiative and creativity,” a press release from the school said.

The book comprises a compilation of 189 articles authored by 104 students from grades IV to X, reflecting their life experiences, journeys, creative thoughts, and the significant incidents and individuals that have impacted them. It encapsulates the warmth of familial bonds, the captivating variety of life, the wisdom shared by grandparents, and the foundational teachings of parents as our primary educators, the release stated.

The book has also received an ISBN number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.