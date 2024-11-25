ADVERTISEMENT

Book authored by Mysuru school kids presented to FM

Published - November 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The representatives of Purna Chetana School, Mysuru met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and presented a book written by the school children.

The book titled “Path Shala-Jeevan Yatra” reflects their life experiences and aspirations. The writing, editing and publishing has been done by the students.

The school’s CEO B. Darshan Raj and Chief Administrator Madhurya Ramaswamy met the Minister at her New Delhi office and presented the book to her. “During the meeting, the Minister expressed her admiration for the children’s initiative and creativity,” a press release from the school said.

The book comprises a compilation of 189 articles authored by 104 students from grades IV to X, reflecting their life experiences, journeys, creative thoughts, and the significant incidents and individuals that have impacted them. It encapsulates the warmth of familial bonds, the captivating variety of life, the wisdom shared by grandparents, and the foundational teachings of parents as our primary educators, the release stated.

The book has also received an ISBN number.

