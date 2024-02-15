Boodanur Utsava in Mandya in March

February 15, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Boodanur Utsava in Mandya will be held on March 2 and 3, announced Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Thursday.

At the preliminary meeting in connection with the Utsava, in Mandya, he said various committees have been constituted to conduct the utsava in an organised manner.

He asked the teams to ensure cleanliness at the utsava venues and told the officers to carry out minor road repair works at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to make arrangements for proper lighting at the parking lot at the venue and install CCTVs wherever it is necessary.

This is the first time that a major utsava was being organised at the village level. Drinking water and toilets have to be properly arranged, he said.

A food mela is also being organised where the cuisines from various places will be made available.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif and other officers were present.

