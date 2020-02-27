Bonhomie marks BSY’s 77th birthday celebration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitating Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on his birthday in Bengaluru on Thursday. Also seen are BJP leaders Suresh Angadi, P. Muralidhar Rao, S.M. Krishna, B.L. Santhosh, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

BENGALURU

27 February 2020 23:35 IST

Siddaramaiah attends event, showers praises on the Chief Minister

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s 77th birthday bash held on Thursday stood out as it was an apolitical event with Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah not only attending the programme but also showering praises on the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

While acrimony has marked recent political events, including sharp attacks on each other over the contentious CAA and NRC just a week ago in the State legislature, bonhomie prevailed at Mr. Yediyurappa’s birthday celebration held on Bengaluru Palace Grounds.

Above party lines

“It is common to have political differences based on ideology. But that should not come in the way of human relationships,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah, while explaining why he attended the event. “Mr. Yediyurappa is among a handful of politicians who has a clear idea of the State’s political scape. He has come up through struggle and only such people can understand the problems of other people,” the Congress leader said. This was welcomed with applause and whistles, with some in the audience shouting “Huliya”, a sobriquet for Mr. Siddaramaiah. This made Minister C.T. Ravi, who moderated the session, to remark that the birthday event had seen the sharing of stage by “Huliya” and “Raja Huli”, latter being the title given to Mr. Yediyurappa by a few TV channels.

Even BJP national general secretary B.L. Sathosh, with whom Mr. Yediyurappa is believed to not share a good relationship, was full of praises for the veteran leader. “The BJP has not been able to come to power in some of the States despite having an organisational presence. This is because we do not have a tall leader like Mr. Yediyurappa there,” he said.

A benchmark

Describing Mr. Yediyurappa’s achievements and discipline as a benchmark for other party workers, he said the hallmark of the veteran leader was that he still considered himself as a party worker despite raising to great heights, he said.

Former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna hailed Mr. Yediyurappa as a leader who was known for keeping his words, which was a rarity in today’s politics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Mr. Yediyurappa as a prominent leader with a stature in the entire country and acknowledged his contribution to bringing the party to power for the first time in a southern State.

Poet Siddalingaiah, who gave a felicitation speech, said that it was a miracle of democracy that Mr. Yediyurappa, who used to help out his family once by selling lemons in Mandya bus-stand, had risen to the position of Chief Minister. He appealed to Mr. Yediyurappa to hold the hands of the oppressed sections such as Dalits, pourakarmikas, daily wage workers, and guest lecturers.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who appeared to be emotional, declared that he would dedicate the remaining part of his chief ministerial tenure towards turning Karnataka into a model State and relieving farmers of their problems.

Expressing happiness over the participation of his political rival Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Yediyurappa remarked: “I do not have words to thank him for his gesture.”

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy could not make it to the event. However, in a letter, he extended his greetings to the Chief Minister on his birthday.