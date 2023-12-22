ADVERTISEMENT

Bone marrow transplant facility

December 22, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s appeal, said steps will be taken for establishing the bone marrow transplant facility in Mysuru.

The State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru has such a centre. With the Kidwai Center also coming up in Mysuru with the foundation stone laid on Friday, the bone marrow transplant facility may be considered once the cancer treatment center was ready here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Mysuru is the fastest growing city after Bengaluru. Therefore, all medical facilities need to be provided to Mysuru, he added. “All necessary facilities will be provided to Mysuru during my government’s tenure.”

