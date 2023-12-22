GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bone marrow transplant facility

December 22, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s appeal, said steps will be taken for establishing the bone marrow transplant facility in Mysuru.

The State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru has such a centre. With the Kidwai Center also coming up in Mysuru with the foundation stone laid on Friday, the bone marrow transplant facility may be considered once the cancer treatment center was ready here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Mysuru is the fastest growing city after Bengaluru. Therefore, all medical facilities need to be provided to Mysuru, he added. “All necessary facilities will be provided to Mysuru during my government’s tenure.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.