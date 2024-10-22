Bommai’s close aide upset over his leader’s son being given party ticket for bypolls

Trouble seems to be brewing for the BJP in the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency with Shrikanth Dundigoudra, a close aide of party MP Basavaraj Bommai, openly saying that injustice has been meted out to him and his followers by Mr. Bommai failing to reveal the truth to them about his son being considered for party ticket for the byelections till the last minute.

Expressing shock and dismay over the selection of Bharath Bommai as BJP candidate for Shiggaon bypolls, Mr. Dundigoudra and his followers held a meeting on Monday.

Some of his close aides and party workers were reportedly under the impression that Mr. Bommai will help a party worker to get ticket as he has been openly saying that he has requested the party high command not to consider his son’s candidature for the seat.

Mr. Dundigoudra, who has been associated with the BJP for several years now, was one among the strong contenders for party ticket from Shiggaon. His wife Shakunthala is a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

In the meeting held on Monday, the followers of Mr. Dundigoudra openly expressed dismay over the party choosing the son of the former Chief Minister for the bypolls.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been saying that there is no dynasty politics in the BJP, an MP’s son has been given ticket to contest the bypolls. What inference should we draw from this development, they sought to know.

In the meeting, Mr. Dundigoudra said that though Mr. Bommai is his leader and that he has worked for him in the last four elections, he only told him that he was not seeking ticket for his son even when he asked Mr. Bommai about it.

But now that the opposite has happened, he will take a decision after consulting his followers, Mr. Dundigoudra said.

Meanwhile Mr. Bommai has categorically denied giving any assurance to anyone on him getting party ticket for them.

He sought to clarify that he has not meted out injustice to party workers and that he will speak to Mr. Dundigoudra on the issue.

Mr. Bommai further clarified that there were around 50 aspirants for BJP ticket and all have been told to abide by the party decision. Moreover, he was not interested in fielding his son and had communicated it to the party high command.

However, despite his unwillingness to field his son in the bypolls, the party decided to give ticket to his son considering the winnability factor. And, now, he will abide by the party decision, he said.

Although Mr. Dundigoudra has expressed his displeasure over the development, it is not clear whether he will show the same dissent in the coming days and take a decision against his leader, according to insiders.