BJP MLA justifies Bajrang Dal’s firearm training to youths in Kodagu

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

May 16, 2022 13:52 IST

BJP’s national general secretary says it is meant to impart self-defence techniques

BJP National General Secretary C. T. Ravi justified Bajrang Dal’s firearm training to youths in Kodagu by stating that they were using only air guns.

“Bajrang Dal holds such arms training camps every year. Even the police department gives such training to the public. Imparting self-defence techniques is the purpose of such training. There is nothing wrong,” Mr. Ravi told journalists in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Ravi justified the State Government’s decision to include Keshava Balirama Hedgewar’s speech in the class 10 textbook saying the BJP government was inculcating the spirit of nationalism among students.

“What is wrong in including Hedgewar’s speech in the textbook? Hedgewar was a nationalist. The Congress and Left parties had suppressed the nationalist thought for a long period. We are upholding and even teaching them to students,” Mr. Ravi

On the Opposition’s criticisms of the CID investigation into the PSI recruitment exam scam, Mr. Ravi said that those who are not satisfied are free to approach the court.

“The government is making sincere efforts to bring the culprits to justice. We have spared none. Around 200 people have been questioned and 40 have been arrested. There is no question of protecting anybody involved in the scam,” he said.

Later, referring to the court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Mr. Ravi said that thousands of temples in the country were destroyed and replaced with masjids.

“It is a fact that Muslim rulers destroyed temples and built masjids. But, Independent India demands evidence for the fact, and the evidence would be provided by conducting a survey. Same is the case of Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna. Moodalabagila Anjaneya temple was destroyed and Jamia Masjid was built on the site during the rule of Tipu Sultan,” Mr. Ravi said.

When asked about the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule that Congress is mooting, Mr. Ravi said, “Congress leaders are experts in bypassing the rules they themselves formulate. When they formulated the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule, they also added a clause of exemption. Those who have served in the party for five years would be exempted from the rule. Everybody would take a certificate to show that they had worked for five years and get a ticket. The dynastic politics would continue,” Mr. Ravi said.

Ruling out the possibility of a change of leadership for BJP in Karnataka, Mr. Ravi said that the party would face the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for providing arms training to students, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said that by providing arms training, the Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of the land. “Do we have Home Minister or Education Minister? Is the Government still alive?” he asked, and urged the Home Minister to file a case and arrest Bajrang Dal leaders.

“Education Minister B. C. Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise illegal activities. BJP should clarify their relationship with organisations like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others, which are involved in illegal activities,” the former Chief Minister said. Further, he asked if the BJP has granted any special concession to communal organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in the State.