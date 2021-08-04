Bommai will be controlled remotely, says Khandre

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, saying that he would be “sandwiched” between two remote controls and that he would be unable to deliver good administration. He was apparently referring former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as one of the remote controls and the BJP high command as the other.

Speaking to a private television channel, he alleged that since the inception of the BJP government two years ago through ‘Operation Kamala’, the people of the State have been suffering from maladministration, corruption, flood havoc, and COVID-19. Mr. Khandre claimed that the change of Chief Minister would not alter the administration in Karnataka, because he would rush to the party high command for every decision in the State. “There is no political stability in the government and the delay in formation of Cabinet will impede the developmental trajectory of the State,” Mr. Khandre said.

More than 100 MLAs have been aspiring to become Ministers in the Bommai-led government when people in 11 districts have been affected by heavy downpour and floods, he said. “With many experts predicting a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the coming months, the absence of a government is clearly visible on the ground,” he argued.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Yediyurappa government had neglected the Kalyana Karnataka region, and since Mr. Bommai hailed from North Karnataka he should focus on implementing the pending projects in the region.