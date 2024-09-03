Bommai wants State to expedite process of land acquisition for highway projects

Urging the State government to expedite the process of land acquisition required for the Gadag Bypass and the Ilkal-Karwar National Highway projects, Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai has said that implementation of the projects can be expedited if the State hands over the required land at the earliest.

Speaking to presspersons after a review meeting in Gadag on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai, who is a former Chief Minister, said that work, which had stalled near the national highway near Shanthagiri in Bagalkot district, has now resumed, while the Gajendragad Bypass project has begun.

Mr. Bommai said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Gadag Bypass has been prepared, with an estimation for ₹473 crore.

“A sum of ₹73 crore is required for land acquisition of which ₹38 crore was released when I was the Chief Minister. I will soon write to the State government urging it to expedite the land acquisition process,” he said.

On the Ilkal-Karwar National Highway project, Mr. Bommai said that he has already taken up the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who, in turn, has promised to take it up on priority basis.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also spoken to Mr. Nitin Gadkari on the issue, Mr. Bommai added.

The MP said that to repair severely damaged State Highways under the KSSDP Scheme, ₹20 crore has been sanctioned along with an additional ₹5 crore from other funds.

As the funds are insufficient, he has asked the authorities to utilise the other funds too for road repair, he said.

He said that a Kendriya Vidyalaya has been approved for Gadag and after he became a Member of Parliament, 10 acres of land has also been sanctioned.

Steps will be taken to run the school from the next academic year from a temporary building, he said.

He said that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the Gadag-Yalavigi railway project in the Union Budget and the initiation of the project depends on how fast the State government acquires land.

“I have also written to the Chief Minister on the issue,” he said.

