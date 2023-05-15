ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai visits RSS headquarters, discusses party organisation

May 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the announcement of the Assembly election results, acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a discussion with the RSS leaders regarding party organisation in Bengaluru on Monday.

Talking to reporters after visiting Keshava Krupa (RSS headquarters), he said the poll results had been discussed with leaders. They had a detailed discussion on how to organise the party in the coming days. A decision will be taken after holding several rounds of discussions with the State party president and the high command regarding organising the BJP, he said.

Replying to a question, he said a meeting of the elected MLAs was not convened as it will be held by the State party president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US