Bommai visits RSS headquarters, discusses party organisation

May 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the announcement of the Assembly election results, acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a discussion with the RSS leaders regarding party organisation in Bengaluru on Monday.

Talking to reporters after visiting Keshava Krupa (RSS headquarters), he said the poll results had been discussed with leaders. They had a detailed discussion on how to organise the party in the coming days. A decision will be taken after holding several rounds of discussions with the State party president and the high command regarding organising the BJP, he said.

Replying to a question, he said a meeting of the elected MLAs was not convened as it will be held by the State party president.

ADVERTISEMENT