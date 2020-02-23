Bommai urges youth to develop soft skills

HUBBALLI

23 February 2020 00:56 IST

After inaugurating job fair in Haveri, Home Minister advises that they not limit themselves to one degree or course

Home Minister and district in charge of Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has called on youngsters not to limit themselves to a single degree or a course, but make efforts to develop soft skills required for the competitive world in order to get job offers.

He inaugurated the district-level job fair, organised at Hukkeri Mutt’s Shivalingeshwar College for Women, by various government departments in Haveri on Saturday. The Minister said that he would suggest the departments to organise district-level job fairs once in six months.

This will provide job opportunities to candidates possessing various certificates in different skills apart from those who had undergone regular couses, he said.

“In a country with 45% of the population young, there is a need to utilise the youth power to develop the country’s economy. There is also need for job opportunities that help youth to build their lives and for that to happen, they have to develop soft skills in accordance with the changed global scenario,” he said.

Admitting that there is still a lot of difference in the schooling in urban and rural areas, he emphasised the need for the younger generation from rural areas to make efforts to develop the required skills in compete in the global market.

Shivakumar Udasi, MP, called on the youth to accept the offer given to them and work without any inhibitions about the nature of the work. “Skill-based education has become a necessity in the changed global scenario now. The governments are contemplating introducing skill-based curriculum right from the primary education level,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Nehru Olekar, MLA, concurred with what Mr. Udasi had said and called on the candidates to accept the initial offers, work, gain experience, and look for better opportunities based on the experience. Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai briefed about the job fair. As many as 7,000 candidates had registered at the fair where 3,500 jobs were on offer. On the first day of the job fair 2,154 candidates appeared for the interview. A total of 56 companies are participating in the fair.