Bommai urges PM to grant AIIMS for Hubballi-Dharwad

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give approval to setting up an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Hubballi-Dharwad and an AIIMS-like institution in Raichur, which is identified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog.

According to a communique from the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Bommai has also appealed to the Prime Minister to upgrade the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to a Regional AIIMS-like institution.

The Prime Minister has, according to the communique, assured the Chief Minister of extending full support to the development of the State.


