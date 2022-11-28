Bommai urged to bring out White Paper on achievements of his government

November 28, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has completely failed on all fronts. It is an anti-people and anti-poor government. The people will defeat it,’‘ Congress leader and former MP V.S. Ugrappa said in Hubballi on Sunday. He demanded that Mr. Bommai release a White Paper on the government’s achievements.

“The Chief Minister and all his Ministers are neglecting their administrative duties and are touring the State to campaign for the next elections. They are all busy in political activities as the BJP high command has given them a target of 150 Assembly seats. But the interests of the poor are not being served through such activities,’‘ Mr. Ugrappa said.

“Mr. Bommai is my friend. But I want to ask him what his contribution to the State’s development is? What have you achieved in your term? I don’t think the BJP has achieved anything significant. Its only achievement is 40% commission, the huge scam in the recruitment of police officers and also, in other departments. Though the Chief Minister and other leaders have denied irregularities in police recruitment, they ended up arresting the ADGP and over 50 police personnel,” he said.

The BJP’s latest scandal is the removal of non-BJP voters from the electoral rolls en masse. “This is a fraud on the Constitution. This is highly condemnable,” he said.

Since the BJP government has no achievements to show to the people, it is diverting their attention away from real issues and is keeping them busy in issues around communalism and casteism, he said.

To a question, Mr. Ugrappa said that he was open to fighting against Minister B. Sriramulu in Molakalmuru. He had challenged me to contest against him once. I am willing to do that now, he said. He said that Mr. Sriramulu is on bail after being charge-sheeted in a criminal offence.