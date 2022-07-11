Bommai to visit rain-hit Kodagu today, hold meeting on damage

13 families from Tora, which is facing the threat of a landslip, relocated to government shelter as a safety measure

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting rain-affected Kodagu on Tuesday.

He will be assessing the damage caused by the incessant rains and hold a meeting with the district administration in Madikeri after visiting the affected areas in Madikeri taluk.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Minister in charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh, Appachu Ranjan and K. G, Bopaiah, MLAs, and senior officials.

On Monday, Mr. Nagesh visited Hosakote in Kushalnagar taluk where a house collapsed and gave away a relief cheque to the affected family. Mr. Ranjan was present with the Minister along with the district officials.

Meanwhile, 13 families shifted to the government shelter at Tomara government school, which is about 2 km from Tora village in Virajpet where a major landslide had occurred in 2019 that buried 10 people.

The ZP CEO had recently visited the village and advised the people living on the foothills of Tora Betta to relocate in view of heavy rains and the threat of landslip from incessant rains.

He had told the local officials to ensure that the families are shifted as a safety measure.

A landslip occurred behind Mountain View School in Virajpet at Dakanimala. Due to it, two septic tanks were damaged. The local authorities visited the area and made arrangements for the diversion of wastewater. They have promised to build a retaining wall to secure the place.

The temporary bridge to Bakkare village in Birunani GP is submerged, cutting off the village from the rest of the district. A new bridge is under construction but it may take some time to complete the work. As many as 13 families reside in the village and the GP authorities distributed provisions and medicine which can last for 15 days.

The personnel of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) have continued their efforts to restore power supply in some parts of Kodagu, replacing damaged electric poles and transformers in the rain-affected villages. Some villages are facing power outages owing to damage caused to the transmission lines. A CESC team is camping at Tagatoor to repair damaged transmission lines.

District Health Officer Venkatesh visited the government shelter for the rain-affected at Kolnadu village and enquired about the health of the people shifted to the centre from the rain-affected areas.