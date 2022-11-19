Bommai to visit Chamarajanagar in December

November 19, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Chamarajanagar in the first week of December and inaugurate/lay foundation for development works.

This was announced by the Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V. Somanna on Friday who said benefits of various schemes of different departments will also be distributed to the eligible persons during the CM’s visit.

Mr. Somanna also directed the officials to complete the Kollegal-Hanur highway works. The Minister, who reviewed various development projects, said that a scheme to rejuvenate lakes and waterbodies was being prepared.

Mr. Somanna also interacted with farmers who highlighted their grievances and sought a ban on illegal quarrying all over the district. The farmers also expressed difficulties in securing loan from banks and wanted the procedures to be simplified. They also sought simplification of norms to receive compensation for crop loss due to various causes including natural calamities.

Drawing attention of the Minister to the increase in cost of cultivation, the farmers sought an increase in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane. The Minister said he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister. Other demands of the farmers included opening up more paddy procurement centres in the district besides drawing attention of the Minister to the scourge of seeking commission at the APMC yard.

Mr. Somanna urged the Deputy Commissioner to crack down on the corrupt practices at the APMC yard and urged the Agriculture Department officials to hold a meeting with the farmers every week.

The Minister also directed the police to open more checkposts and take measures to curb illegal quarrying in the district.

Puttarangashetty, N.Mahesh, MLAs; CADA chairman Nijagunaraju, DC D.S. Ramesh, ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri and others were present.