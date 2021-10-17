Bommai to take call on reduction of fuel tax after Karnataka bypolls

Belagavi

17 October 2021 23:51 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he would take a call on reducing the tax on petrol and diesel by reviewing the financial condition of Karnataka after the bypolls to two Assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport, he said there was scope for reduction of taxes if there is an improvement in the State’s financial condition. His statement comes close on the heels of diesel prices hitting ₹100 a litre in Bengaluru.

“We know about the concerns expressed by some citizens and groups about the rising price of fuel. Some people are even saying there is a connection between the rise in price of essential commodities and that of petrol and diesel. However, the taxes on fuel are related to the economy. I have said this earlier also. We will consider lowering the taxes after a team of senior officers review the condition of the economy,” he said.