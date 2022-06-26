Bommai to submit interim report on new slabs in GST at Chandigarh meeting

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be submitting his interim report on the creation of new slabs in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime during the two-day GST Council meeting starting in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister is leaving for Chandigarh from Bengaluru on Monday evening as per the itinerary released by his office.

Government sources said he had been appointed as the head of a group of Ministers while he was Home Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa government to look into the feasibility of creating new slabs, especially for those products and services where the current slabs are said to be high. “He has chaired over a couple of meetings on the issue and he is set to submit the interim report to the council. The report would be deliberated during the two-day meeting,” sources said.