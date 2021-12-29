Bommai to remain CM till 2023: Pratap Simha

Refuting speculations over the change in leadership in the State, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete his term till 2023 and added that the elections in that year will be fought under the leadership of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai.

Speaking to reporters, he said there shouldn’t be any confusion or doubt as Mr. Bommai will remain the Chief Minister until 2023 and rejected the claims/speculations about the change in leadership.

“Not everyone can become the Chief Minister though it is obvious that the 223 MLAs also dream of becoming the Chief Minister. Such aspirations are not confined to BJP. In the Congress too there would be people dreaming to become the Chief Minister,” he replied.

Mr. Simha said the party’s senior leaders have clarified on the leadership issue at the State Executive meeting and there shouldn’t be any misperception on the issue anymore. Mr. Yediyurappa is the party’s tallest leader in the State and Mr. Bommai has been successfully leading the State as the Chief Minister. The party will fight the polls in 2023 under their leadership, he clarified.

To a question that the change in leadership issue has been raised by some BJP leaders, he said, “All 223 MLAs at the Vidhana Soudha aspire to become the CM. Many will show interest when asked about the CM candidate even in the Congress party. All of them will have such aspirations but only one person can become the CM.”