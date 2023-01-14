Bommai to present women-centric State Budget on Feb. 17

January 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he would present a women-centric and pro-people Budget for 2023-24 on February 17, which will, among other things, have a scheme to provide assistance to women to manage expenses of their households.

The government is formulating schemes for providing benefits to the labour class and women who had been adversely impacted by COVID-19 during the past two years, he told presspersons here.

Mr. Bommai stated that it would be a pro-people Budget, and programmes would be announced for providing sources of livelihood for women to make them self-reliant in managing their households. He said the monetary benefits would be passed on to women to help them manage the expenses of their households.

This would be the last Budget of the present State government. The pre-election Budget would focus on the welfare of farmers, labourers, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes, he said.

The Budget size would be bigger as Mr. Bommai said tax collections, including those from the Excise Department, had increased significantly post COVID. Many schemes and projects for different districts would be announced, he said. The size of the Budget was ₹2,65,719.92 crore in 2022-23.

Under SwamI Vivekananda Yuvashakti scheme, financial support would be given to five lakh youth for undertaking self-employment. The youth would be linked to banks, he added.

Women would be empowered under SHGs and ₹5 lakh each would be given for each of the two SHGs in each village. The scheme would be announced in the last week of January or the first week of February, the Chief Minister said.

Already a preliminary round of meetings for the 2023-24 Budget had been held. For details, Mr. Bommai would hold a series of meetings with department heads and representatives of various organisations from January 20, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi. Mr. Modi will participate in a public meeting scheduled for January 19 at Malkhed in Sedam taluk for distributing land rights to residents of tandas (Lambani hamlets).

Sources said the Budget would focus on rural development, agriculture and water resources projects. He is expected to announce more initiatives for the development of Bengaluru and North Karnataka.