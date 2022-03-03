The 19-day Budget session to conclude on March 30

The Budget session of the State legislature will commence on Friday, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his maiden Budget.

Mr. Bommai will present the Budget for 2022–23 in the Legislative Assembly at 12.30 p.m. The 19-day session will conclude on March 30.

This would be the last full-fledged Budget ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister is expected to announce many new proposals for appeasing big and small communities to woo voters, and also provide thrust on developing rural and urban infrastructure.

Despite the economic slowdown during the last two years owing to the pandemic, the surge in revenue collection in the recent months would provide some room for the Chief Minister to go for some big-ticket announcements.

During the session, the Opposition Congress and JD(S) are likely to counter the Government on its management of the State’s finances following the Budget presentation and alleged cuts in the State’s share of funds from the Centre, particularly on the GST front.

The Congress, which ended its padayatra on Thursday demanding the early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project in the Cauvery basin, is expected to raise several issues, including whipping up of communal and religious sentiments by BJP leaders.

The Congress is expected to hit out at the Government for filing FIRs against its leaders for alleged violation COVID-19 guidelines during the Mekedatu padayatra. It has questioned the Government as to why it had not taken similar action against leaders of the BJP for holding similar rallies/meetings by gathering large crowds during the pandemic.

Leaders of both the Opposition parties, who have been criticising both the State and the Central governments over the evacuation of Indians, especially students, from war-torn Ukraine, are expected to raise it during the session.

The controversy surrounding the wearing of hijab, killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, and law and order situation are among the issues that are likely to figure during the proceedings in both the Houses of the legislature.