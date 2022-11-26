Bommai to launch development works in Nanjangud

November 26, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Nanjangud on Monday.

Some projects completed already will be inaugurated by him, at a programme to be held on the premises of Srikanteshwara Temple in the temple town, at 10.30 a.m.

About 8,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan said the projects are worth around ₹200 crore.

Some of the programmes scheduled are the groundbreaking ceremony for constructing a guesthouse with 75 rooms at a cost of ₹16.52 crore for the benefit of devotees/visitors to the temple; the ₹30-crore Yediyala project, which aims at filling 13 tanks; a 66/11 kV power sub-station worth ₹8 crore at Goluru; and purchase of 250-kg silver from a bank by the deputy commissioner, Mysuru towards crafting a silver chariot for the temple. On the occasion, Nayaka Samudaya Bhavan and Maharshi Valmiki Samudaya Bhavan will also be inaugurated.

However, the key project that is being revived is the Nugu Lift Irrigation project which has remained on paper for over 35 years. “It is my dream to see that the villages that were lacking drinking water all these years get the supply through the Nugu project. The tail-end area of about 10,000 acres and tanks in 40 villages will get water once the project is completed,” the MLA said, in a note here.

Mr Harshavardhan claimed that he started pursuing the project after becoming the MLA, preparing a blueprint for the Nugu project. The funds were allocated in the 2019–20 budget but were withdrawn for certain reasons. The MLA later convinced the then Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, to revive the project and also got ₹80 crore sanctioned. The tender process for allocating the work has been completed. The actual work will get off a start when Mr. Bommai formally launches the project.