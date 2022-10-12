Bommai terms increasing reservation for SCs and STs a revolutionary stride

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa having breakfast in the house of Hirala Kollarappa, a Dalit community member, at Kamalapura village in Vijayanagar district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Terming his government’s recent decision to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 2% and 4%, respectively, as a revolutionary stride, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a dig at the Congress stating that his government has done what was not done in the last 50 years.

Interacting with presspersons in Hosapete before leaving for Jana Sankalpa Yatre on Wednesday, he noted that the decision to extend the reservation period for SCs and STs was taken by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the concept of Antyodaya was the brainchild of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

When asked about BJP legislator Arvind Bellad’s statement that favoured the ending of religion-based reservations to Muslims and Christians, the Chief Minister said that his government will not do anything that will go against the Constitution.

Breakfast at Dalit’s house

Mr. Bommai began his day by having breakfast at the house of Hiral Kollarappa, a Dalit, in Kamalapur village, along with the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Ministers Govind Karjol and Anand Singh.

It is learnt that Mr. Kollarappa’s granddaughter Ashwini Tadakal who is studying in a Government Engineering College brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the exorbitant mess charges, even as she expressed satisfaction about the college. The Chief Minister assured her of necessary correction.

Mr. Bommai then inaugurated Jan Sankalp Yatra held at Dr. Puneet Rajkumar Stadium in the city and made a few announcements for the development of Vijayanagar district.

“P.K. Halli will be upgraded as a Hobli. A DPR [Detailed Project Report] for the Mariyammana Halli drinking water project is ready and the project will shortly be taken up. The twin districts [Ballari and Vijayanagar] have received ₹20,000 crore thanks to a Supreme Court order and our government is committed to making them model districts in the State. The BJP will strive to bring back the glory of the great Vijayanagar empire,” he said, appealing to the people to help the BJP win at least 10 seats in the twin districts in the next Assembly elections.