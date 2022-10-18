Bommai takes exception to Rahul’s allegation on recruitment to government jobs in State

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 18, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement that ruling BJP in the State was “auctioning” government jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he could make a list of scams related to recruitments during Siddaramaiah’s five-year tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He was addressing a public meeting organised by Bidar district unit of BJP at Ballur village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday.

Hitting back at Mr. Gandhi over his statement at a public rally during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Ballari, the Chief Minister alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government had covered up many such scams. The recruitment committee head during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s regime was himself accused in the police recruitment scam, Mr. Bommai said, adding that he would provide evidence of the scams to Mr. Gandhi and dared him to take action against his party leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister reiterated that it was the BJP-led government that unearthed the PSI recruitment scam and cutting across party lines, took action against all those involved. We had suspended an IPS officer after he was arrested by CID for his alleged role in the PSI recruitment scam, he added.

Good response

Speaking to mediapersons later in the day, Mr. Bommai said that the Jana Sankalpa Yatra launched from Raichur last week was receiving overwhelming response from across the State. Last week, we held Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Raichur, Ballari, Vijayanagara and  people are extending their support to make it a “Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra”, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hitting back at Mr. Siddaramaiah who said that BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra rallies’ focus seemed to be targeting Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Bommai said even the Congress public meetings had never ended without criticising the RSS, BJP and himself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app