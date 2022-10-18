Bommai takes exception to Rahul’s allegation on recruitment to government jobs in State

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement that ruling BJP in the State was “auctioning” government jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he could make a list of scams related to recruitments during Siddaramaiah’s five-year tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He was addressing a public meeting organised by Bidar district unit of BJP at Ballur village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday.

Hitting back at Mr. Gandhi over his statement at a public rally during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Ballari, the Chief Minister alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government had covered up many such scams. The recruitment committee head during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s regime was himself accused in the police recruitment scam, Mr. Bommai said, adding that he would provide evidence of the scams to Mr. Gandhi and dared him to take action against his party leaders.

The Chief Minister reiterated that it was the BJP-led government that unearthed the PSI recruitment scam and cutting across party lines, took action against all those involved. We had suspended an IPS officer after he was arrested by CID for his alleged role in the PSI recruitment scam, he added.

Good response

Speaking to mediapersons later in the day, Mr. Bommai said that the Jana Sankalpa Yatra launched from Raichur last week was receiving overwhelming response from across the State. Last week, we held Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Raichur, Ballari, Vijayanagara and people are extending their support to make it a “Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra”, he said.

Hitting back at Mr. Siddaramaiah who said that BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra rallies’ focus seemed to be targeting Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Bommai said even the Congress public meetings had never ended without criticising the RSS, BJP and himself.