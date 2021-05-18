Bommai sets up care centre at his house

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the COVID Care Centre set up on the courtyard of Mr. Bommai’s residence in Shiggaon of Haveri district.

HUBBALLI

18 May 2021 22:03 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has converted the courtyard of his residence in Shiggaon of Haveri district into a COVID Care Centre, has appealed to patients getting treated there to shun fear of going to hospital and consider the care centre as their home.

Speaking to patients during the visit of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi to the care centre on Monday, Mr. Bommai said that all arrangements have been made for treatment and there is oxygen support too apart from arrangements for timely food.

As of now, 15 patients are recuperating at the care centre. Medicine is being given free by the Gangamma Bommai Trust. “Private doctors are treating patients and health staff have been deployed to take care of their hygiene and treatment. I have requested government doctors also to visit the centre and treat patients. And, nurses will be serving round the clock,” he said.

The Home Minister also said that requisite arrangements are being made to face the third phase of the pandemic, if any. Oxygen plants have been permitted to be set up in Shiggaon, Haveri and Hanagal taluks and he has requested for similar plants in Hirekerur and Byadgi. Oxygen supply to the district, which was 6.5 tonnes at present, will be increased further and he has made a request to the Chief Minister, he said and added that through the care centre, he was doing his bit to the electorate of his constituency.

Lauding the initiative taken by Mr. Bommai, Mr. Pralhad Joshi said that Mr. Bommai’s service should be a model to other legislators.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar and others were present.