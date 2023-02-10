Bommai says Siddaramaiah has been pursuing appeasement, vote bank politics for the last two decades

February 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that for the last two decades, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has been pursuing appeasement politics and vote bank politics.

Speaking to presspersons after inaugurating the Lakkundi Utsav at Lakkundi in Gadag district on Friday, Mr. Bommai accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of adopting double standards for the sake of creating confusion in society.

“Differentiating between Hindu and Hindutva, terming Islam and Muslims as one, creating differences in society, dividing castes and creating new group of sub-castes and constituting big committees for the purpose, there are many such examples. However, voters are prudent and they will not entertain such double standards.”Basavaraj Bommai,Chief Minister

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that Hinduism is different from Hindutva, Mr. Bommai said that only Mr. Siddaramaiah will be able to give details of the new definition.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has been indulging in such acts for long. “Differentiating between Hindu and Hindutva, terming Islam and Muslims as one, creating differences in society, dividing castes and creating new group of sub-castes and constituting big committees for the purpose, there are many such examples. However, voters are prudent and they will not entertain such double standards. People sent them home in 2018 and they will be sent again this time too,” he said.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah terming the Governor’s speech as a “bunch of lies”, the Chief Minister said that before Mr. Siddaramaiah went to the polls, he had presented budget stating he would earmark ₹3,000 crore for building 15 lakh houses. “Actually, ₹15,000 crore should have been earmarked. He cheated people by earmarking just one third of the grants required for building 15 lakh houses. Now, such a leader is making an allegation against us. In fact, our government took up the responsibility of building those houses and sanctioned five lakh more houses,” Mr. Bommai said.

Regarding building Navali Balancing Reservoir across the Tungabhadra river, he said that a detailed project report is ready and one round of discussion has been held with Andhra Pradesh officials. Some clarifications have been sought and after making the initial preparations, the issue will be taken up with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to arrive at an amicable solution, he said.