Bommai says legal action will be taken against SDPI for its certain statement

March 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that legal action will be taken against Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for certain statement of its leaders and itself.

Speaking to presspersons in Belgavi on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that SDPI is an anti-national organisation and it is opposed to the interests of the minority community too.

“We never need any appreciation from them as they are always against our thinking and ideas,” he said.

On when will the BJP release its list of candidates, he said that most probably the list will be released in the first week of April.

To a query, Mr. Bommai said that the Congress has become bankrupt and is disappointed because of shortage of candidates.

“KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is calling our party leaders inviting them to join the Congress, assuring them of party ticket. This is a clear indication of Congress’ bankruptcy,” he said.

