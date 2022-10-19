Bommai says irrigation, infrastructure, education, jobs in Kalyana Karnataka are of prime concern

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing a gathering during a Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Hunsagi of Yadgir district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Ravi Kumar Naraboli

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that irrigation projects, infrastructure development, jobs for unemployed youths and development of education sector are the prime concern of the State government and he will implement them promptly to ensure the development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

He was addressing a Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Hunsagi town in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

The State government has decided to construct a total of 2,000 buildings for schools in the region and ₹5,000 crore has been released to take up Rehabilitation and Replacement (R&R) work under the Upper Krishna project. It is waiting for Supreme Court clearance to take up the project, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without naming senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP M. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister said, “What has such tallest leader whom you blessed for four decades done for you. The people of the region were forced to beg and get Article 371 (J) implemented for the development of the region which of course was mismanaged by the then Congress. We not only renamed this region as Kalyana Karnataka but also we committed ourselves to earmarking ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the next budget.”

Mr. Bommai said that a medical college has been established in Yadgir city and admission for MBBS will start next year.

“Social justice is not just a subject of speech but it has to become a reality. My government has done what we committed to doing and as a result of this, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was increased recently. What has the Congress, which was in power for more than 50 years, done for the downtrodden communities?” he said.

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu said that the BJP government has taken steps to develop the State and also the Kalyana Karnataka region. Therefore, people should bless the party to win 150 seats to enable the party to come back to power by removing the Congress from the State. He said that around 87,000 posts are going to be filled directly with eligible candidates under the provision of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution. He also promised a bus depot for Hunsagi.

Without naming Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Mr. Sriramulu said that “a leader from the Mysore region is day-dreaming of becoming chief minister again but that will not happen.”

The Chief Minister also said that ₹25 lakh will be provided to people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to purchase land. Yadgir district will soon get a pharmaceutical college and five mega hostels. Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by referring to a tweet by Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said that “we know that he (Mr. Gandhi) is not the Prime Minister and also, he will not become one. However, I am providing him with the scam records of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s government because he should know about the real colour of his party leaders.”

Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Nayak said that Minister Byrati Basavaraj has fulfilled a demand by sanctioning ₹145 crore to take up drinking water in urban areas. He said special thanks to Mr. Bommai for taking a historic decision to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He also announced that he will establish a sugar factory in his mother’s memory to provide jobs to youths of the taluk. Mr. Nayak also appealed to the people to elect candidates in four Assembly constituencies to make Mr. Bommai Chief Minister again and also requested him to release ₹40 crore to take up Karnal Lift Irrigation Project.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai visited the house of a Dalit, Paramanna Kattimani, and had breakfast. The Chief Minister was felicitated by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for increasing reservation for them.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Ministers Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani Byrati Basavaraj and B. Sriramulu, Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, Members of Legislative Council N. Ravikumar, Baburao Chinchansur and Shashil Namoshi and the former MLA Guru Patil and others were present.