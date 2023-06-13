Bommai says BJP govt. did not give approval to power tariff hike

June 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that that the previous BJP-led government did not give approval to the power tariff hike proposal by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said: “Our government did not hike power tariff. We did not accept the tariff revision. The Congress has, after coming to power, given approval to the power tariff hike and consequently, the power bills have increased.”

The former Chief Minister termed the Congress government irresponsible as it has failed to take precautionary measures to tackle nature’s vagaries that are likely to affect the State.

“As monsoon is delayed, sowing has also been delayed and farmers are facing problems. Meanwhile, there is the threat of the effects of a severe cyclone hitting the State. Such being the case, the Chief Minister should have taken precautionary measures to tackle contingencies,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the water level in several dams of the State is already at a very low level and the State is already facing water crisis.

“It is too early to say that the State will face drought but the State government should have made the necessary preparations. It should set up taluk-level task forces comprising officials and local representatives and immediately, release ₹100 crore for relief works. NDRF teams should also be made active,” he said.

Regarding the guarantee schemes, Mr. Bommai said that the BJP will wait and watch. “There is much fanfare about the scheme offering free ride to women. However, adequate number of buses are not being run and consequently, people are facing problems,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the Congress government has failed to give details on how it is going to mobilise funds for the guarantee schemes. “It is the right of every Kannadiga to know the state of finances pertaining to implementing the guarantee schemes. Now, it is like stealing from one and giving it away to another,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Bommai said that there is no delay in the appointment of Opposition leader and as per tradition, it will happen once the Legislature session is convened. He further clarified that he is not an aspirant for the post of Opposition leader.

To another query, he said that there is no question of national leaders getting upset over the results. “I have already owned moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the elections. When I have taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, the question of giving reasons for the defeat of legislators will not arise at all,” he said.

On MLC elections, he said that although the Congress can win all the three seats comfortably, the BJP will, as an Opposition party, contest the elections.

Later, speaking to presspersons in Haveri, Mr. Bommai said that because of the guarantee schemes, power and the transport sector will be in great trouble. They should be given subsidy well in advance and if the government says that it will release it after a year, then it will lead to great disaster, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that to implement the Shakti scheme, several scheduled routes are being cancelled and he has already received several complaints on running single buses instead of running fixed schedules.

He said that the officials should resolve the issues within a week and ensure that schoolchildren are not forced to travel standing on footboards because of crowded buses. They should take steps to ensure that incidents like the Hangal accident did not recur, he said.

