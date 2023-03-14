Bommai says approval given for development works worth ₹125 crore to be taken up on Anjanadri Hills

March 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the mythological importance of Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district said to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government wanted to develop the holy place into a major tourist destination in the State.

Speaking to media representatives at Anegundi near Anjanadri Hills on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said that approval has been given for development works to be taken up at a cost of ₹125 crore at the historical and religious place.

“We want Anjanadri Hills to develop into a major historical and religious tourist destination in the State. Development works worth ₹125 crore have been approved and these works have commenced wherever land is available. A dormitory for devotees, a shopping complex, toilets and other works will be taken up in the first phase. Other works such as building a ropeway will be taken up after acquiring the required land,” Mr. Bommai said.

He also expressed being content with BJP governments both at the Centre and in the State getting an opportunity to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Sri Ram, and the development of Anjanadri Hills, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for various development projects to be taken up on Anjanadri Hills. The works include a tourist guesthouse, a shopping complex, a Pradakshina Patha and toilets.

Ministers Anand Singh, Halappa Achar and Muniratna, Parliamentarian Karadi Sanganna, legislators Pranna Munavalli, Amaregowda Patil Bayyapur, Basavaraj Dhadesugur and Hemalatha Naik, Deputy Commissioners of Koppal and Vijayanagara districts M. Sundaresh Babu and Venkatesh T., respectively, Koppal Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi and other senior officers were present.

Beneficiary convention

The Chief Minister later participated in a BJP convention of beneficiaries of different welfare programmes being implemented by the Union and State governments at Gangavati in Koppal district.

Addressing the convention, Mr. Bommai said that his government has eliminated the menace of middlemen by directly transforming money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

“We have introduced PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for farmers and Koppal is among the top districts that reaped the most benefits under the scheme. Our programmes have increased the income of the common people and empowered women,” he said.