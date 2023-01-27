Bommai rules out ‘appeasement’ of Muslims; says Modi’s statement was on taking ‘all communities’ along

January 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Ruling out the possibility of the BJP “appeasing” Muslim voters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent message was to “take all communities along” in nation building.

Mr. Bommai told reporters in Mysuru that Mr. Modi had sought that all communities be taken along and especially the poor and illiterate in the minority communities should be provided with education and brought to the mainstream so that it was possible for them to contribute towards nation building.

‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ is Mr. Modi’s slogan for nation building, he said while clarifying that Mr. Modi’s statement cannot be considered a call for wooing Muslim voters. Earlier this month, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said, after the party’s national executive meeting, that Mr. Modi had advised BJP leaders to make prompt efforts to take Muslims into confidence.

‘Individual opinion’

When Mr. Bommai’s attention was drawn to certain BJP leaders claiming that they do not need Muslim votes, Mr. Bommai said such statements had been made pertaining to their constituencies and it was their individual opinion.

On the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promising to increase the allocation for development of minorities to ₹5,000 crore and revive the Shadi Bhagya scheme, Mr. Bommai said the Shadi Bhagya scheme launched during his regime as Chief Minister turned out to be “unfortunate” for him as well as his party.

To another question, Mr. Bommai said there was no opposition to the appointment of Revenue Minister R. Ashok as Minister in charge of Mandya district.