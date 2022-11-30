Bommai requests Centre to sanction mega textile parks in three districts

November 30, 2022 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi/Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday and discussed with him various issues pertaining to Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai said the State government had decided to establish an international-level mega textile park in Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura districts under ‘Mitra’ scheme. These three districts are situated near both national and State highways besides connected well with all important cities and ports.

Establishing the mega textile park in these districts would help in converting these districts into textile headquarters. Besides, it would help in fulfilling the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the textile sector.

Rice

Mr. Bommai appealed to Mr. Goyal to reconsider rules as the Centre had restricted only 10,000 tonnes of rice to Karnataka. On behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Centre must consider releasing two lakh tonnes of rice to Karnataka under the open market sale scheme till March, by considering it as a special case. He urged immediate release of 50,000 tonnes of rice.

Sanctuary

Mr. Bommai met Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology Bhupendra Yadav and urged him to declare the surrounding areas of the newly created Gudekote Wild Bear Sanctuary and Bhimgarh National Forest as ecologically sensitive areas.

Already, two draft notifications in this regard are passed in the State Cabinet and the proposals have been forwarded to the Centre for necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT