Bommai releases State’s share of ₹975 crore to 48 lakh farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

March 21, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the annual instalment of the State’s share of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at a conference of farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes in Mudhol on Tuesday.

He said that the State’s share of ₹975 crore was transferred to 48 lakh farmers under the scheme.

Water Resources Minister and Mudhol MLA Govind Karjol, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and others were present.

Mr. Bommai appreciated the development work take up by Mr. Karjol in the constituency. “All development in Mudhol has come only after Govind Anna became the MLA from the segment. It was not so earlier,” he said.

He said that he will throw on open challenge to anyone who will dispute his claim to produce a list of development works before and after Mr. Karjol was elected from Mudhol.

Vote-bank

He said that the Congress has only used the SCs, STs and OBCs as vote-bank and never worked for their development. “All these decades, the deprived classes were kept in a well. They were brought up only before polls to get votes from them and then, thrown back again into it,” he said. “But things have changed under the BJP government. The deprived classes are getting their due,” he added.

He said that he had taken a bold decision to increase the quantum of reservation for SCs and STs communities.

“A lot of people told me that trying to increase reservation for these classes will amount to putting my hand in a beehive. They asked me not to do that as it could create chaos. But I told them that I will take the bold step to ensure justice to the deprived classes and went ahead with it. It takes a Chief Minister with commitment to put his hand in a beehive and get stung only to distribute sweet honey to the people,” he said.

The demand was pending for 40 years but no one listened, as all the earlier dispensation were deaf. They only constituted committees as they wanted to delay a decision. They were not concerned about the deprived classes, he said.

He said that he will soon release ₹5 lakh each to over 50,000 self-help groups in the State. The first 10,000 groups will get it in a week, he said.

Development works

Earlier, he launched some works in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district. He said that the State government is either initiating or inaugurating works worth ₹1,600 crore in Muddebihal constituency.

Member of Legislative Assembly A.S. Patil Nadahalli has spent over ₹1,500 crore for development works in his constituency. In his earlier terms, he completed works worth ₹4,000 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said that even though the Dr. Nanjundappa Committee gave a report decades ago, it was B.S. Yediyurappa who released a special package to implement it when he was Chief Minister.

“We took up irrigation, infrastructure, drinking water and rural development works in this region under the package,” he said. As many as nine irrigation projects, including the lift irrigation schemes of Chimmalagi, Mulwad, Gutti Basavanna and Koppal, were speeded up,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government is pro-farmer and has implemented many welfare schemes for farmers. “We have distributed ₹16,000 crore among 54 lakh farmers in the State under the PM Kisan Samman Scheme till now,” he said. Karnataka is the only State to implement Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme for supporting higher education of children of farmers, he added.

“We have also implemented schemes for women, youth and labour,” he said.

The State government will release additional funds for all pending irrigation projects. “We will not rest till 5 lakh hectares of land is irrigated in all the Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Somanagouda Patil and Ramesh Bhusur and Mr. Patil Nadahalli, among others, were present.