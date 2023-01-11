Bommai releases logo of Uttara Karnataka Utsav

January 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has released the logo of North Karnataka Utsav-2023 to be organised by the North Karnataka Associations’ Federation in Bengaluru on January 21 and 22.

The utsav will be held at Sheesh Mahal, Palace Gate No. 7, Bangalore Palace. People from North Karnataka have come here in search of various jobs and settled in Bengaluru, but they have protected and preserved the rich cultural heritage by forming associations in various extensions, said the Chief Minister. A variety of cultural programmes will be held as part of the programme.

On this occasion, the federation will felicitate the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for sanctioning 3.24 gunta of land to the association for holding various activities.

