Bommai rejects demand for a probe into Upper Bhadra ‘irregularities’

Bengaluru

20 June 2021 23:48 IST

Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday rejected the demand of the Opposition to launch a probe into the alleged irregularities in the tenders for the ₹21,000-crore Upper Bhadra Project.

“There is no need to initiate a probe when Water Resources Department officials have clarified on the allegations,” the Minister told reporters.

His response came to the allegation made by ruling party MLC A.H. Vishwanath that massive irregularities had taken place in the award of tender for the nearly two-decade-old project, which has now received National Project status. The former Minister, now believed to be unhappy in the BJP, had accused B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP State vice-president and son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, for the alleged irregularities.

Stating that it was natural for the Opposition to make allegations, the Home Minister said, “Tenders have been floated as per the process under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, in the same manner that the previous governments floated the tenders. Everything is transparent.”

Regarding the allegation of phone tapping by BJP legislator Arvind Bellad, he said that an investigation was currently under way and details have been collected by the police.