Bommai proposes a space in State on the lines of PMs’ Museum in Delhi

February 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there was a need for a museum in Karnataka, on the lines of the Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi, to delineate the struggle for the Karnataka’s unification and major contributions of all Chief Ministers.

“Our future generation should not forget those who built Karnataka. Remembering them and their works, besides making it known to our future generation is our duty,” Mr. Bommai said, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, after unveiling the statue of K.C. Reddy, the first Chief Minister of Karnataka (then Mysuru State) at the Vidhana Soudha.

“We need a museum that represents the struggles and circumstances that led to the formation of the State; how people from various regions came together, leading to the fight for ekikarana (unification). Various agitations or movements that took place in the interest of the State, besides major decisions taken by all Chief Ministers, on the lines of the Prime Ministers’ Museum in Delhi, should also be showcased,” he added. He said ample literature was already available, but it needed to be curated.

