Bommai promises to regularise services of 300 graveyard workers

January 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues had breakfast with graveyard employees in Bengaluru on Wednesday, an initiative to reach out to workers who face stigma.

About 150 employees had breakfast at the Chief Minister’s residence on the Race Course Road. A decision will be taken to regularise the services of 300 workers of graveyards, working in different districts, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said a decision had been taken to regularise the services of 30,000 pourakarmikas and services of 11,000 workers had been regularised in the first phase.

