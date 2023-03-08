ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai promises 7-hour supply of three-phase power to IP sets

March 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured farmers of ensuring that their standing crops were not affected by power problems.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with farmers’ leaders in Bengaluru, promised to ensure supply of seven hours of three- phase power a day to their irrigation pump sets, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to set up committees led by the Deputy Commissioners of districts to get employment to land-losers in the firms that come up on the land acquired by the KIADB.

On the demand for providing SAP to sugarcane, he said suitable action would be taken after consulting with the Finance Department. He said the government had already initiated the process of resuming crushing by Mysugar factory in Mandya, which had been shut due to losses. KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra and others took part in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US