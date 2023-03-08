Bommai promises 7-hour supply of three-phase power to IP sets

March 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured farmers of ensuring that their standing crops were not affected by power problems.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with farmers’ leaders in Bengaluru, promised to ensure supply of seven hours of three- phase power a day to their irrigation pump sets, according to a press release.

He also promised to set up committees led by the Deputy Commissioners of districts to get employment to land-losers in the firms that come up on the land acquired by the KIADB.

On the demand for providing SAP to sugarcane, he said suitable action would be taken after consulting with the Finance Department. He said the government had already initiated the process of resuming crushing by Mysugar factory in Mandya, which had been shut due to losses. KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra and others took part in the meeting.